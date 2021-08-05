Inquiry found Governor Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women | Money Talks

BizTech Share

US President Joe Biden is leading calls for embattled New York governor Andrew Cuomo to step-down, after an independent investigation found he sexually harassed women, and violated federal and state law. An impeachment inquiry is also underway, as the three-term governor continues to deny any wrong-doing. Our correspondent Frank Ucciardo reports from New York. Let's get more on this now with gender equality consultant, Julie Scanlon. She joined us now from Newcastle. #Cuomo #SexualHarrassment #JoeBiden