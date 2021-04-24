World Share

Is the Arctic the Next Superpower Battleground?

Climate change is not just raising environmental concerns in the Arctic. The fast melting sea ice is opening up more shipping lanes and exposing untapped energy reserves. All that has opened up a new front for competition between Russia and China on one side, and the US and its allies on the other. With poorly defined borders and race for resources, is the Arctic set to be a flashpoint for the superpowers?