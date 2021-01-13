POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why Is It Taking So Long To Vaccinate People in EU When Vaccines Are Ready and Available?
The race is on, not just between the virus and the vaccines but also for countries to be fastest to vaccinate. The UK was quickest out of the blocks, approving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in early December. It has since approved two more. But in Europe, with the exception of Denmark, progress has been much slower. Millions now await their chance for a potentially life-saving shot in the arm. But why are folks in the UK getting it so much quicker than those in the EU? And is Brexit possibly to blame? Adam Pletts reports.
January 13, 2021
