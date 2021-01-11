BizTech Share

Consumer Electronics Show goes digital due to COVID-19 | Money Talks

One of the world's top consumer electronics show kicks off on Monday. It's usually held in Las Vegas, within giant convention halls packed with people, and dazzling displays of the latest in all things tech. But this year, the buzzworthy technology showcase will be very different. Liz McLaughlin gives us a preview of what will be on display this week. #ConsumerElectronicsShow #Covid19 #DigitalConference