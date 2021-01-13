POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Egypt's tourism sector suffers amid COVID-19 restrictions | Money Talks
01:51
BizTech
Egypt's tourism sector suffers amid COVID-19 restrictions
If you've tried to take a trip recently you'll know how severely the coronavirus pandemic has impacted people's ability to travel internationally. According to Egypt's Minister of Tourism, the country lost at least one-billion dollars in tourism revenue every month last year, leaving the sector depleted and hoping for better days to come. Obaida Hitto has more. #Egypt #Tourism #COVID19Restrictions
January 13, 2021
