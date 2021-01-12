POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Firms cut ties with US president as Trump brand turns toxic | Money Talks
The fallout from last week's violent storming of the US Capitol is getting worse for Donald Trump. Democrats have begun the process of impeaching him for the second time. And his finances are taking a hit, as a growing list of corporations say they no longer want to do business with the outgoing president or his supporters in Congress. Paolo Montecillo reports. We spoke to Alison Taylor in New York. She's the executive director at corporate culture research firm, Ethical Systems, and an adviser at the non-profit, Business for Social Responsibility. She's also an Adjunct Professor at the NYU Stern School of Business. #DonaldTrump #PGA #PoliticalDonations
January 12, 2021
