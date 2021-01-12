BizTech Share

India's Supreme Court orders stay on new farm laws | Money Talks

India's top court has suspended the implementation of three new agricultural laws after months of protests. Farmers have been protesting the reforms since September. They say it benefits large corporations and robs them of their livelihoods. Ishan Russell has this report from New Delhi. We were joined by Sunil Poshakwale in Birmingham. He's a professor of International Finance at the Cranfield School of Management. #India #FarmLaws #SupremeCourt