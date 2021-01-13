World Share

Germany CDU Elections

Despite being rather small in stature, Angela Merkel casts a long shadow and whoever takes over as leader of Germany’s Christian Democrats will have big shoes to fill. Who can do the job and what is “Mutti” Merkel’s legacy? Matthew Qvortrup Author of ‘Angela Merkel: Europe’s most influential leader’ Simon J Bulmer Emeritus Professor of European Politics Ulrich Kuhn Foreign Policy Expert Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.