Insurrection in America

With the swearing-in of President-elect Joe Biden just days away, the United States is on high alert, amid growing fears of more bloodshed in the nation's capital—and across the country. The FBI is warning of armed protests in Washington DC and across 50 state capitals between now and January 20. Meanwhile, Congress moves ahead with impeachment proceedings, with Democrats accusing President Trump of "willfully inciting violence against the government of the United States". And lawmakers are calling for an investigation into the security failures that led to the breach of the US Capitol. The extraordinary scenes from the mayhem will leave an indelible stain on America. A man walking through the halls of Congress with a confederate flag. Another wearing a sweatshirt which bore the name of a Nazi concentration camp. And a violent mob at the doors of the nation's Capitol were met with a police response that the Biden administration says represents an unequal system of justice. So, has the police handling of the pro-Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol building last week changed perceptions among Americans about the double standards within law enforcement? Was there an intentional lack of security coordination on Capitol Hill? And could the lack of planning and preparedness lead to a breakdown in law enforcement ahead of Inauguration Day? Guests: Lt. Gen. Russell Honore (Ret.)- Former Commander of Joint Task Force Katrina Michael Eric Dyson- Professor of Sociology at Georgetown University and Author of " Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America" Carlos Gutierrez- Former Secretary of Commerce under President George W. Bush