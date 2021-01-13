Users flock to rival platforms amid privacy concerns | Money Talks

BizTech Share

Users flock to rival platforms amid privacy concerns

One of the world's most popular messaging platforms is in crisis. Recent changes to WhatsApp's privacy rules have led to an uproar among millions of its users, who fear the encroachment of the firm's parent company, Facebook. Many are now switching to rival services that are seen as being more secure. And in scrambling to deal with the fallout, WhatsApp says there's nothing to worry about. We spoke to Shawn DuBravac in Washington. He's the president and CEO of the tech consulting frirm, Avrio Institute. He also wrote the New York Times bestseller 'Digital Destiny: How the New Age of Data Will Transform the Way We Work, Live, and Communicate.' #WhatsApp #Privacy #DataSharing