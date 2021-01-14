POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
General Motors launches flying Cadillac concept | Money Talks
01:35
BizTech
General Motors launches flying Cadillac concept | Money Talks
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No.. it's a flying Cadillac. Car manufacturers that aren't named Tesla are playing catch-up in the electric car market. And General Motors has unveiled a concept vehicle for its luxury Cadillac brand at this year's Consumer Electronics Show. The carmaker says its high-flying concept vehicle will redefine the future of transportation. #Drone #ElectricVehicles #Cadillac
January 14, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?