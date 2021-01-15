World Share

Living through pandemic affects mental well-being of many

Doctors are warning the coronavirus is creating a second pandemic - one of mental health. They say continual restrictions and lockdowns, job insecurity, the closure of schools and universities, and a lack of social engagement are affecting the mental wellbeing of millions. Our Health Correspondent, Nicola Hill, reports on the situation in the UK. #mentalheath