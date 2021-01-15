POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Regional Politics after GCC Reconciliation
After more than three-and-a-half years, the Saudi-led bloc has ended the Qatar embargo. The blockade of Doha prompted its allies like Turkey to step in and provide support with food shipments and other aid. With the end of the siege, now there is talk that the Arab states want to lower tensions with Ankara as well. Could the end of hostilities provide an opportunity for a regional reset? Or is it too soon for deep-seated differences between the nations to be overcome? Guests Cengiz Tomar Rector at Akhmet Yassawi University Ali Bakeer Assistant Professor at Ibn Khaldon Center
January 15, 2021
