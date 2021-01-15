POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
At least 35 killed in magnitude 6.2 quake in West Sulawesi
02:02
World
At least 35 killed in magnitude 6.2 quake in West Sulawesi
In Indonesia, at least 42 people have been killed and hundreds are injured or missing after a 6.2-magnitude #earthquake rocked the island of Sulawesi. Thousands of people have fled their damaged homes, as rescue crews search through the rubble for survivors. Officials are warning aftershocks could still trigger a tsunami. Watch 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
January 15, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?