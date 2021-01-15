POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Covid-19 cases surge in Brazil crippling the health sector
01:53
World
#Brazil has recorded more than 205,000 virus deaths - the pandemic is putting a huge strain on health services with the health minister warning the hospital system in the northern city of Manaus is collapsing. The city is facing a shortage of medical staff and is running out of oxygen. Watch 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
January 15, 2021
