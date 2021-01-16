POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Was the US Hit With Political ‘Karma’?
03:35
World
Was the US Hit With Political ‘Karma’?
The storming of the US #Capitol by pro-Trump protestors on January 6 is a date that will be remembered as a turning point. Governments across the world expressed concern urging Americans to honour their election results and refrain from violence. The messages were similar to what the United States is used to sending to countries who have endured political violence. So is ‘karma’ hitting back at the US? Watch 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
January 16, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?