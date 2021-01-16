POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus leading to mental health pandemic
Doctors warn coronavirus is creating a second pandemic - one of mental health issues. They say continual restrictions and lockdowns, fear of job losses, closed schools and universities, and lack of social engagement is affecting the mental wellbeing of millions of people. #MentalHealth From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. 👉 http://trt.world/13qh
January 16, 2021
