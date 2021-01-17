World Share

Turkey nears own Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Turkey has begun its mass Covid-19 vaccinations with the Sinovac jab from China, as local manufacturers close in on the country's own shot. Turkey aims to begin human trials of its protein-based coronavirus #vaccine next month. TRT World reporter Elizabeth Maddock visited Nobel Pharmaceuticals, which is working on the VLP jab. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. 👉 http://trt.world/13qh