Syrians flee regime assault on Ariha
Eight children are now orphans after their parents were killed in a regime attack on the Syrian town of #Ariha on Thursday. It’s the latest ceasefire violation as Russian-backed regime forces close in on the town in southern Idlib. Two thirds of the local population have fled, fearing further attacks. The old global order is being shaken up and Bigger Than Five is here to make sense of it all - with tough questions for those in power and sharp analysis about the people and politics that are changing our world. 👉 http://trt.world/13qv
January 18, 2021
