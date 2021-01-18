World Share

Syrians flee regime assault on Ariha

Eight children are now orphans after their parents were killed in a regime attack on the Syrian town of #Ariha on Thursday. It's the latest ceasefire violation as Russian-backed regime forces close in on the town in southern Idlib. Two thirds of the local population have fled, fearing further attacks.