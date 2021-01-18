POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Guatemala police fire tear gas to stop Hondurans migrants
Guatemala police fire tear gas to stop Hondurans migrants
Guatemalan security forces fire tear gas to disperse thousands of Honduran migrants bound for US. The migrant caravan is the first of the year and comes just days before US President-elect Joe Biden takes office. #MigrantCaravan The old global order is being shaken up and Bigger Than Five is here to make sense of it all - with tough questions for those in power and sharp analysis about the people and politics that are changing our world. 👉 http://trt.world/13qv
January 18, 2021
