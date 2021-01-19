January 19, 2021
01:48
01:48
Floods ravage camps in Syria's Idlib
Hundreds of vulnerable Syrian families are left homeless once again, after days of heavy rain in the country's north washed away their temporary shelters. Syria's ten-year war has internally displaced more than a million people. They've been living in tent camps in Idlib province, many of which are now under water. #RefugeeCamps Watch ‘Off the Grid’ - Award-winning documentary series covering global stories through personal journeys 👉 http://trt.world/f12v
