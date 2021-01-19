POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Floods ravage camps in Syria's Idlib
01:48
World
Floods ravage camps in Syria's Idlib
Hundreds of vulnerable Syrian families are left homeless once again, after days of heavy rain in the country's north washed away their temporary shelters. Syria's ten-year war has internally displaced more than a million people. They've been living in tent camps in Idlib province, many of which are now under water. #RefugeeCamps Watch ‘Off the Grid’ - Award-winning documentary series covering global stories through personal journeys 👉 http://trt.world/f12v
January 19, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?