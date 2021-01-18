BizTech Share

Innovators plan mass distribution of high tech AI robot | Money Talks

Sophia the Robot is one of the biggest names in artificial intelligence and robotics, and her developers believe she could become conscious within our lifetime. Now, they are planning to mass produce Sophias for the wider market. Michelle Hennessy has met the robot and her creators in Hong Kong, to find out how excited, or terrified, we should be. #AIrobots #SophiaTheRobot #HighTech