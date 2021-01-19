POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Australian Open: Quarantine row erupts after players complain about hotel conditions
02:10
World
Australian Open: Quarantine row erupts after players complain about hotel conditions
Two #AustralianOpen tennis players have tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Melbourne. Players, staff and officials are in strict isolation ahead of the event which begins next month. But a row over quarantine rules has erupted after some players complained about the conditions. TRT World Sports Correspondent Lance Santos reports. Watch ‘Compass’ - The exploration of creativity, artistic design and forgotten stories 👉 http://trt.world/f125
January 19, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?