US Treasury Secretary nominee attends confirmation hearing | Money Talks
Janet Yellen. The former chairperson of the US Federal Reserve has been facing a Senate panel in a confirmation hearing for the role. She's addressed several topics including urging Congress to move ahead with additional coronavirus stimulus measures. But she's also pledged to continue to take a tough stance on China, and what she's called its 'unfair and illegal practices'. Mickey Levy is chief economist for the US and Asia at Berenberg Capital Markets. #UStreasurysecretary #USeconomy #BidenAdministration
January 20, 2021
