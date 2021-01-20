BizTech Share

US president leaves office with America in crisis | Money Talks

After four eventful years, Donald Trump's presidency is coming to an end. America's 45th president will leave the White House for his Florida home on the morning of Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, which he won't be attending. Trump will also leave behind a deeply divided country, both politically and economically, with more people out work work than when he arrived. Meanwhile, some of the country's richest have only got richer. Paolo Montecillo has the details. For more on this, we spoke to Mickey Levy in New York. He's the chief economist for the US and Asia at Berenberg Capital Markets. #TrumpAdministration #Inauguration #Impeachment