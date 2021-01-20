POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
01:58
World
Historic presidential inaugurations in the US
The insurrection on Capitol Hill earlier this month cast a pall over Joe Biden's #Inauguration and reminded people of just how divided the country really is. Presidential Inaugurations in the United States are usually a celebration of unity. But as correspondent Frank Ucciardo explains, there have been more than a few historic bumps along the road to the ceremonies. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. 👉 http://trt.world/13qh
January 20, 2021
