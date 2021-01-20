POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Here's a look at policy changes likely to be enacted by Biden during his first days
President-elect Joe Biden will sign "roughly a dozen executive orders hours after being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. This includes reversing some of the most "controversial decisions" of his predecessor, Donald Trump. #Inauguration Watch Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉 http://trt.world/f12h
January 20, 2021
