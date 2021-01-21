World Share

EU-China relations: What’s going on?

Joe Biden wants pressure put on China, when the EU appears to be doing just the opposite. So why would the EU do this? Is it purely economic, or is the strategy not to isolate China and work quietly for change? This is RT Guests: Weinian Hu Centre for European Policy Studies in Brussels Kerry Brown Director of the Lau China Institute at King's College, London Yan Bennett Assistant Director of the Paul and Marcia Wythes Center on Contemporary China at Princeton University Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.