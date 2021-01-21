The Biden Era

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Joe Biden wasted no time in reversing several of his predecessor's policies, but many challenges remain. The coronavirus is still rampant, the economy is struggling and the country is more divided than it’s been for decades. Can the newly inaugurated president bring the country back together? Guests Nate Lerner Democratic Strategist and Founder of Build the Wave Adi Sathi Chief of Staff at the Young Republicans National Federation Robert Gutsche Jr US Politics Expert and Media Lecturer at Lancaster University
January 21, 2021
