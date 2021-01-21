Can anyone help? (two guesses left to unlock Bitcoin wallet!)

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brad Yasar mined thousands of coins years ago and they’re now worth hundreds of millions of dollars, but he can’t access them because he’s lost the passwords to his Bitcoin wallets. He's not the only one. Another young man, Stefan Thomas, made headlines recently when he admitted he also couldn’t access his 240 million dollar fortune, he’s tried to unlock his Bitcoin wallet 8 times, and now has just two attempts left. We also look at the case of James Howells, a Welshman who’s lost even more than Stefan Thomas, around 260 million dollars! James threw his Bitcoin hard drive in the bin years ago and it has ended up in a local landfill site, he's been asking if he can dig it up for years.These three men aren’t the only ones to make these sorts of mistakes, it’s estimated around one in five Bitcoins are dormant, because of lost wallets and forgotten passwords, that’s equivalent to around 140 billion dollars! 0:26 – Forgotten Passwords! 18:39 – “I SOLD my HOUSE and bought BITCOIN” 21:02 – “ I want to bring BITCOIN SCAM down”
January 21, 2021
