In Lebanon, vaccination becomes a divisive issue
02:43
World
In Lebanon, vaccination becomes a divisive issue
People in #Lebanon are divided over the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines after the Health Ministry said there won't be enough for everyone. And now it has triggered hashtags and counter hashtags. Here's why. - Also available on TRT World - The Newsmakers, TRT World’s flagship current affairs programme, featuring in-depth reports and interviews with the drivers of the biggest stories of the week. 👉 http://trt.world/Newsmakers
January 21, 2021
