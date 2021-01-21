BizTech Share

New US president works to undo predecessor's legacy | Money Talks

US President Joe Biden campaigned on the promise that his administration would be nothing like Donald Trump's. And so far, he's delivered, reversing some of his predecessor's most controversial moves. But the new leader's task remains daunting as he inherits an ailing economy and a worsening pandemic. Paolo Montecillo has the details. For more on the new administration, we spoke to Joseph Foudy. He's an associate professor of economics at New York University's Stern School of Business. #JoeBiden #ExecutiveOrders #USpresident