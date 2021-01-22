POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can Turkey and the EU Normalise Ties in 2021?
13:29
World
Can Turkey and the EU Normalise Ties in 2021?
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron sparred publicly over a host of international issues last year, from Syria to the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in France. But now with a new year ahead, there are signs that both sides want to put past differences to rest. Other EU countries also want to do the same - Greece recently has resumed technical talks. Erdogan says the country's future lies in the West, while Brussels wants a win-win relationship with Ankara. But will that actually happen? And what are the biggest obstacles for both sides? Guests Enes Bayrakli European Studies Director at SETA Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst
January 22, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?