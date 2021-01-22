January 22, 2021
13:29
13:29
Can Turkey and the EU Normalise Ties in 2021?
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron sparred publicly over a host of international issues last year, from Syria to the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in France. But now with a new year ahead, there are signs that both sides want to put past differences to rest. Other EU countries also want to do the same - Greece recently has resumed technical talks. Erdogan says the country's future lies in the West, while Brussels wants a win-win relationship with Ankara. But will that actually happen? And what are the biggest obstacles for both sides? Guests Enes Bayrakli European Studies Director at SETA Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst
