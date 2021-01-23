POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trial expected to start in the second week of February
Former President Donald Trump’s trial in the US Senate will start in the week of February 8 where The House of Representatives is due to formally deliver the #impeachment charge accusing Trump of inciting an insurrection. - Also available on TRT World - 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
January 23, 2021
