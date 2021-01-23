POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Support for Tokyo Olympics fades as Japan issues state of emergency
02:45
World
Support for Tokyo Olympics fades as Japan issues state of emergency
January 23rd marks six months until the Tokyo #Olympics are scheduled to kick off. Japan's Prime Minister says the country is determined to host the Games. But with Japan issuing its second state of emergency in Tokyo earlier this month, and no end in sight to the pandemic, public support for the event is tumbling. - Also available on TRT World - 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
January 23, 2021
