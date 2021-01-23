POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Trump Trying to Sabotage Biden?
03:36
World
Is Trump Trying to Sabotage Biden?
On Donald Trump’s last day in office, he designated Yemen’s #Houthi rebels as a terrorist organisation. A decision the United Nations has warned could hamper any attempt to broker peace. The rebels control large parts of the country where six years of war have left millions on the brink of starvation. So how does this decision affect Yemenis already suffering on the ground, and is the worst yet to come? Watch other episodes of 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
January 23, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?