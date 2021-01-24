Snow shoes get popular as ski resorts stay closed in Europe

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
French ski resorts say closing them down has been a psychological and financial catastrophe. They had been hoping to reopen cable cars and ski lifts in February, but the government has warned that's unlikely. For those determined to hit the slopes there is still one option - the humble snow shoe. #SnowShoes - Also available on TRT World - "Matthew Moore presents a forensic, fast-paced and sometimes irreverent take on the news that you won't find elsewhere. We break down the news through analysing the data, the facts, the videos and the digital noise. 👉 http://trt.world/13qk
January 24, 2021
