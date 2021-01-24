World Share

Rallies against police brutality and repression turn violent in Tunisia

A series of protests against police brutality and repression is being held in Tunisia. Hundreds of people defied a ban on gatherings to denounce corruption and call for a new government. As Liz Maddock reports, their message is the same one popularised when Tunisians sparked the #ArabSpring 10 years ago. - Also available on TRT World - The old global order is being shaken up and Bigger Than Five is here to make sense of it all - with tough questions for those in power and sharp analysis about the people and politics that are changing our world. 👉 http://trt.world/13qv