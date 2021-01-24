POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Anti-government protests continue in Tunisia
01:24
World
Anti-government protests continue in Tunisia
Hundreds of people marched in the Tunisian capital to protest what they call police brutality, corruption and poverty following clashes and arrests over the past week. #Tunisia - Also available on TRT World - The old global order is being shaken up and 'Bigger Than Five' is here to make sense of it all - with tough questions for those in power and sharp analysis about the people and politics that are changing our world. 👉 http://trt.world/13qv
January 24, 2021
