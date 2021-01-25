POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
FRANCE’S SAHEL MISSION: An endless war?
FRANCE’S SAHEL MISSION: An endless war?
French President Emmanuel Macron has hinted that some of his soldiers may be coming out of Africa. Would a reduction in French troops in the Sahel region suggest that the fight against extremists is a success? Emmanuel Dupuy President Institute for European Perspective & Security Andrew Lebovich Policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations Ibrahim Maiga Director of the Institute for Strategic analysis of Sahel and Sahara Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
January 25, 2021
