POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How Egypt’s ‘lost revolution’ unfolded
02:48
World
How Egypt’s ‘lost revolution’ unfolded
January 25, 2011 marked a day of massive protests in Tahrir Square, #Egypt as a part of Arab Spring protests that took the Middle East by storm. In less than 3 weeks, the 30-year reign of Hosni Mubarak ended with his ouster followed by military rule. - Also available in our channel - The Newsmakers, TRT World’s flagship current affairs programme, featuring in-depth reports and interviews with the drivers of the biggest stories of the week. 👉 http://trt.world/Newsmakers
January 25, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?