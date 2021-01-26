BizTech Share

Losing access to $250m fortune: How would you react?

Over the past year, the the price of bitcoin has skyrocketed. A cause for celebration for some, but for others it's a painful reminder of what could have been. It's estimated that one in five bitcoins are dormant because people have forgotten or lost the passwords to their all important bitcoin wallets. In many cases, the bitcoins were mined years ago when they were next to worthless but nowadays it's a different story. How would you react if you couldn't access a $250m fortune?