World Share

Russia protests: Putin under pressure?

Navalny’s arrest on his return to Moscow after treatment in Germany hasn’t stopped him - yet. So what could happen next? Guests Victor Olevich Lead analyst at the Centre for Actual Politics Theresa Fallon Centre for Russia, Europe & Asia studies Alexander Titov Lecturer in Modern European History, Queen's University Belfast Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.