Canadian mogul posed as motel worker to get vaccine meant for Indigenous residents
01:07
World
A Canadian casino mogul and his actress wife were charged after they posed as motel workers to receive Covid-19 vaccines intended for Indigenous residents. #RodneyBaker #EkaterinaBaker #Yukon - Also available on TRT World - From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. 👉http://trt.world/13qh
January 26, 2021
