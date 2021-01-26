World Share

Migrants stranded in the Bosnian cold

Thousands of #migrants in Bosnia’s northwest are fighting for survival as authorities fail to offer them proper shelter against the bitter cold. As Aksel Zaimovic reports, aid agencies are calling for urgent action against an unfolding crisis. - Also available on TRT World - The old global order is being shaken up and Bigger Than Five is here to make sense of it all - with tough questions for those in power and sharp analysis about the people and politics that are changing our world. 👉http://trt.world/13qv