Automakers slow production amid semiconductor shortage | Money Talks
Car makers around the world had hoped 2021 would be the year their production would return to pre-pandemic levels. But they've hit a roadblock due to the shortage of chips that control everything from speedometers to entertainment systems. And it's a crunch that's only expected to get harder to navigate. We spoke to Malcolm Penn. He's a global semiconductor industry analyst, and runs the research firm Future Horizons in London. #ChipShortage #TechComponents #CarManufacturers
January 27, 2021
