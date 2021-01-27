World Share

Trump’s four-year rule

Donald #Trump will forever be "Mr President". The title remains even after the position has been vacated. A real estate tycoon, a beauty pageant owner, a reality TV star, and leader of the free world. At home, his supporters still love him, his detractors still hate him. That's what divisive rhetoric does. Outside the U.S, many countries will be looking forward to the re-establishment of the traditional world order. The irony is that some are the same countries who have often decried American hegemony. In some ways, being President of the United States is an impossible job.