The Cost of Impeachment | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

It’s the first full week of Joe Biden’s presidency and already his call for bipartisan unity to tackle the country’s crises is facing significant political obstacles. With a devastating death toll from the coronavirus pandemic-- and the economic and social fallout-- Biden signed 10 executive orders aimed at getting the pandemic under control. But major policy changes will require legislative action. And bipartisan agreement on Biden’s $2 trillion COVID relief package will be a challenge, as top Republicans have dismissed the plan as too costly. Meanwhile, the House has delivered an article of impeachment to the Senate —charging Donald Trump with “incitement of insurrection”. This has triggered a trial in the Senate, which Democrats have agreed to delay until the week of February 8th. So will Congress act fast on Biden’s agenda before all focus in the Senate turns to the impeachment hearings? Or will it be constrained by political gridlock and infighting? And what are the political costs of convicting Donald Trump? Guests: Rep. Jared Huffman- Democratic Congressman from California’s 2nd District Byron Dorgan- Former Democratic Senator from North Dakota Vernon Jones- Former Georgia State Representative who recently joined the Republican party & Founder of Waking Up America Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy