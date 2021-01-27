POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK government’s controversial appointee for anti-extremism programme
The UK government’s selection of William Shawcross to lead the review of the anti-radicalisation programme #Prevent has been strongly criticised. Shawcross is known for his previous anti-Muslim statements. - Also available on TRT World - Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉 http://trt.world/f12h
January 27, 2021
