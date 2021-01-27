POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Poor countries only expected to be fully vaccinated by 2024 | Money Talks
02:36
BizTech
Poor countries only expected to be fully vaccinated by 2024 | Money Talks
Most poor countries will only complete vaccination of their populations against COVID-19 in 2024. That's according to a new forecast by the Economist Intelligence Unit. It also predicts a only handful of developed countries will be fully vaccinated by the end of this year while others play catch-up. Natasha Hussain explains who's ahead and who's behind in the race to vaccinate. #EmergingEconomies #VaccineShortage #Poverty
January 27, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?